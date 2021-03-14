William E. “Bill” Lane, 90, passed away March 10 at Lakeview Landing, Friendship Village. He was born October 9, 1930 in Madrid, to Gerald and Ruth (Johns) Lane. He graduated from high school in Lovilia and UNI. He served in the U.S. Navy. Bill married Jo-Ann Zimmerman November 11, 1951; she died July 25, 2017. He began his teaching career at West Jr. in 1959. From 1961-1991 he taught at West High School and coached basketball, football, and tennis. He was known as “Coach Wild Bill Lane,” has always been a Wahawk, and was inducted into the Wahawk Elite Coaches Hall of Fame. Bill and Jo wintered in Tucson for 20 years, playing tennis, golfing. always on the go. They spent summers with family enjoying the Mississippi River. Everyone will miss his contagious smile and everlasting humor. A special thank you to the Friendship Village staff for their care.