February 13, 1938-May 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-William E. (Bill) Heine, 84, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, May 31st at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born February 13, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, son of William A. and Della Mae (Morris) Heine. Bill graduated High School in Chicago, then attended Iowa State University with a degree in Horticulture. He was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He married Betty Tokheim and they were later divorced. On May 12, 1983, he married Dorothy (Boike) Engel at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Bill was the owner of a lawn and garden distribution company. He was past President of the Iowa Nurserymen’s Association and the National Lawn and Garden Distributors Association. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Bill loved fishing, feeding the birds, playing cards and time with family. His happy place was at their cabin at Smith Lake in Minnesota. Bill and Dorothy loved to travel and went to 48 states and 9 countries. They also enjoyed their timeshare on the beach in Florida.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; three sons, William C. (Linda) Heine of Naperville, IL, Dr. David (Kirsten) Heine of Decorah, John (Joe) Hano of Upton, MA; one daughter, Kristie (John) Lehman of Cedar Falls; two stepsons, Jeff (Lori) Engel of Cedar Falls, Matt (Becky) Engel of Coto de Caza, CA; one stepdaughter, Julie (Sean) Alexander of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren: Josh (Donna), Katie, Max, Zach and Andrew Heine, Matt, Andy and Emily Lehman, Jordan (Melissa), Taylor, Evan (Kathleen), Jason (Colleen) Engel, Abby (Eric) Neill, Brendan (Haleigh) and Sammie Alexander, Haley (Ben) Fienup; and 4 great-grandchildren: Remington and Wyatt Heine, Bridget Neill and Emory Fienup. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald.

Services: 11 am on Saturday, June 4, with an hour of visitation prior at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Private family burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery of Dike. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to Cedar Valley Angels (Fostercare) and the Cedar Valley Food Bank; and other local charities. Condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.