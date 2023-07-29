August 27, 1947—July 22, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—William E. “Bill” Bradfield, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital.

He was born August 27, 1947, in Waterloo, the son of Max and Elizabeth (Chasky) Bradfield.

Bill graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1966. After graduation, he enlisted into the United States Army where he served in Vietnam.

He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1968.

He was married to Carol Plotz from 1970 to 1988. He later married Noreen (Thrasher) Schilling on May 8, 1993.

Bill was a very skilled carpenter and had worked for Cardinal Construction for many years until retirement.

Bill was known and loved for his stubborn nature. He loved spending time with his family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking, occasionally beating his little brother at pool, and spending as much time as he could caring for Noreen. Using his expert woodworking skills, he would often build furniture or other items for those close to him.

Survived by his wife, Noreen Bradfield of Cedar Falls; daughter, Stephanie Bradfield of Waverly; son, Ryan (Kim) Bradfield of Janesville; stepson, Josh (Shayla) Schilling of New Sharon; four grandchildren, Makenzie Briddle of Spirit Lake, Tegan Briddle of Readlyn, Brayden Bradfield of Waverly, and Cade Bradfield of Janesville; step grandchildren, Addison Schilling and Brecklyn Schilling of New Sharon; brother, Kenneth Bradfield of Cedar Falls; and sister, Sandra Mehmen Weiss of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Justin Bradfield; sister, Pat Muchmore; sister-in-law, Kathy Bradfield; and brother-in-law, Galen Mehmen.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 – 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo).

Inurnment: Garden of Memories Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

Memorials: May be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.