William E. Bertch, formerly from Waterloo, passed away on December 23, 2018, after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1932, in rural Black Hawk County, IA to Kenneth and Teresa (Schmitz) Bertch, who preceded him in death.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked for I.B.M. for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma (Becker); 5 daughters: Janet (Jim) Daley, Overland Park, KS, Julie (Del) Reibold, Papillion, NE, Karen Bertch (Jim Naughton), Lisle, IL, Lynne (Mark) Capoun, Omaha, Jeanne (John) Workman, Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 9 siblings.
Visitation begins Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Funeral will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at St. Gerald’s Catholic Church (96th & Q St. in Omaha, NE) Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Gerald’s Church.
Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a “jack of all trades,” who could tackle any project.
