(1956-2018)
WEST UNION — William Dennis James Moore, 62, of West Union, died Friday, Nov. 2, in Rockford, Ill.
He was born Aug. 4, 1956, to William Ronald and JoAnne (Pennington) Moore in Windom, Minn. He married Lynn Morris on Dec. 12, at the Methodist Church in Dunkerton.
Dennis worked as an over-the-road truck driver for more than 30 years. He was currently driving for Hummer.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Oliver Om of Minneapolis, William J. Moore of Pensacola, Fla., Shawn L. Moore (Frank Fulsom) of Rochester, Minn., and Christina L. White of Cresco; four grandchildren; and his siblings, Pam (Nick) Knebel of Gold Bar, Wash., Patty (Jeff) Wilson of Cedar Falls, Mike (Sherri) Moore of Janesville, Ginger (Max) Rehman of Waterloo, Candice (Ernie) Garcia of Los Angeles and Brian (Andrea) Moore of Fairfax.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his dog, Tank.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Countryside Vineyard Church, Evansdale. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is helping the family with arrangements.
