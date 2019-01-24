William David Smith Jr.

Bill passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side.
He graduated from East High School in Waterloo, IA, in 1970 and later attended N.I.A.C.C. in Mason City. Bill played in several bands in the Waterloo area from middle school through the 1980s, most recently as a bass player/vocalist in “Sage”, formerly “Sagebrush”. He was employed by Custom Communications, Inc. Bill married Debra Jean Darling on March 30, 1985, at Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, IA. Due to a job transfer, the couple relocated to Beaver Dam, WI.
Bill was employed part-time as an estimator/scheduler for Axle Surgeons. He could then be a full-time stay-at-home dad for his two children. During this time he was also able to obtain his private pilot’s license, mentor autistic children, and volunteer as a pianist at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Adrienne (John) Schroeder; son, Alex; and his sister, Patty (Bill) Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill (Marlous) Smith; his nephew, B. C. Ludwig; and his mother-in-law, Mildred Darling.
The family thanks Hospice Hope for their services during this time. Special thanks to Ramona, and Chaplains Bill & Tim for their support and sensitivity. Because of his love of music and his respect and gratitude for veterans, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to “Guitars for Vets”, PO Box 617, Milwaukee, WI 53201.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin, (920) 361-2755. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.
