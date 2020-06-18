(1941-2020)
TRIPOLI -- William D Kuker, 78, of Tripoli, died Monday, June 15, at home while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
He was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Waterloo, son of William A. and Lucille (Brown) Kuker. He married Ann Marie Platte on June 16, 1968, in Tripoli.
Bill graduated from Tripoli High School in 1959. He got his start in the grocery business at the age of 14, when he became employed with the family owned Tripoli Mercantile. Bill retired from J and C Grocery in Sumner in 2017 due to health reasons. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Pamela Kuker of Burnsville, Minn., Timothy (Denise) Kuker of Orlando, Fla., and Nicholas (Crystal) Kuker of Newton; three grandchildren, Tryce, Lenora and Isaiah Kuker; a sister, Mary Falk of Minnesota; a sister-in-law, Diane Kuker of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Douglas and Robert Kuker, and a brother-in-law, Michael Falk.
Services: There will be no funeral services, a private family inurnment will take place on a later date.
Memorials: to the Tripoli Ambulance Service and the Tripoli Public Library.
Online condolences at www.Iowacremation.com.
He always enjoyed golfing, camping and bowling and was a lifetime fan of the Chicago Cubs.
