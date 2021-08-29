CEDAR FALLS-William D. “Billy” Frickson, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born September 16, 1929, in Waterloo, the son of William P. and Lillian R. Madison Frickson. He was united in marriage to Zelma M. Stanford on August 10, 1946, in Waverly. As a young man, Billy worked with his father at Frickson Water & Sewer. Later he went to work for the University of Northern Iowa. After 28 years, he retired in 1990 as Supervisor of Maintenance. Billy was proud that he built his own home in 1954 and then by 1967 had built three more homes for his family. He along with local contractors enjoyed working together on these homes. He enjoyed bowling and belonged to a league for many years. Billy also loved to hunt and fish. He is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Zelma; 6 children: Lillian (Bob) Kemmerer of Solon‚ Don (Sandra) Frickson Sr. of Cedar Falls, Twila Woods of Hardy‚ AR, Kevin (Sue) Frickson of Highland‚ AR, Dwayne (Ronda) Frickson of Shellsburg, and Lisa Harmon of Geneva‚ IL; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Andrea Wroblewski of Waterloo. Billy is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Agnes Frickson; twin sisters, Jean Wittenburg and Joy Mooney; brother, Francis “Tiny” Frickson; grandson, William H. “Willie” Frickson; great granddaughter, Rayn Alliss; and in-laws, Ed and Jo Stanford. Funeral services 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 31, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 30, at Locke Funeral Home. Burial at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to UnityPoint Hospice or Cedar Bend Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.