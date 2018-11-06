WATERLOO — William Dale “Bill” Kluiter, 82, of Waukee, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 3, at The Villages at Legacy Pointe in Waukee of cancer.
He was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Waverly, son of John and Gwendelyn (Benton) Kluiter. On June 10, 1961, he married Mary Kay Martin at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.
Bill graduated from Janesville-Shell Rock High School in 1953 and Gates Business College. He was employed by Waterloo Dredging Co., John Deere and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce before moving to Grimes in 1987. He worked as an accountant for the state of Iowa and retired in 2002.
He was a member of Grimes United Methodist Church and the Grimes Lions Club.
Survived by: his children, Andrew Kluiter of Windsor Heights and Amy Kluiter of Grimes; and his grandson, Grant Shivvers.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant sister, Janet; and his wife.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Grimes United Methodist Church, with burial at Sunny Hill Cemetery, both in Grimes. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the church. Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center is handling arrangements. Condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Memorials: may be directed to the Grimes United Methodist Church.
Bill enjoyed volunteering for the Lions Club, coffee with “The Good Ol Boys,” fishing in Minnesota and traveling with his beloved wife, Mary Kay.
