June 2, 1929—July 24, 2023

William Carl “Bill” Thies, age 94, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Bill was born on June 2, 1929, the son of Carl and Avis (Chapin) Thies. He was raised in rural Cedar Falls, Iowa and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1947. Bill then worked on the family farm until entering the United States Navy in 1950. In 1953, Bill was honorably discharged and returned to farming alongside his father. On December 31, 1954, Bill was united in marriage to Nannette Baer at Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo. In 1958, Bill went to work at Allen Hospital and was the head of the physical plant, retiring in 1993.

Bill was devoted to family and friends and could often be found helping them fix their homes. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and woodworking.

Bill’s memory is honored by: three daughters, Diane (David) Van Eman of Dunkerton, Iowa, Rebecca (Daniel) King of Waterloo, and Janet Bradley of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Anthony (Nichole) Van Eman, Christian Van Eman, Daniel (Katie) King II, Benjamin (Kelly) King, Samuel King, and Hope (Casey Karstens) Bredow; seven great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Makenzie, Madison, Averi, Hayden, Hudson, and Oliver; and three great-great-grandchildren, Cleo, Fiona, Ellora. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; daughter, Teresa Stanbridge; brother, Henry Thies; and sister, Blanche Moeller.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Bill’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-984-5379