WATERLOO -- William C. Russell, 99, of Davenport, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, March 11, at Clarissa Cook Hospice Home, Bettendorf.
He was born Feb. 15, 1920, in Webb, to William Franklin and Kathryn Elizabeth Briggs Russell. He married Jeanne Millett in 1942, and they later divorced. He married Lena K. Barbee in December 1952, and they later divorced. William and Jeanne reunited in marriage March 3, 1991; she died Feb. 11, 1999.
He graduated from Dickson (Ill.) High School in 1940. He served in U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in the European Theater and earned the rank of S Sgt. In 2013, he went on the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. William worked at John Deere 7 years, and Waterloo Rec Center for 14 years, retiring as maintenance superintendent in 1983. After retirement he worked at Russell's Automotive, Econo-Foods, County Market, John Lamb Service Station, Smitty's Tire & Appliance, and other service stations. He was a member of River's Edge Christian Church, Waterloo American Legion and volunteered at the food bank.
Survived by: a daughter), Pam Roper of Independence; three sons, William C. Russell II of Waterloo‚ David (Anne) Russell of Davenport and Scott (Evelyn) Russell of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Bette Tarantino of Washington; a stepson, Ralph (Mary) O'Neil of Orting‚ Wash.; 16 grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, Michael Russell; and two sisters, Evelyn Waters and Lorene Brink.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at River Edge Christian Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo, with military honors by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed River's Edge Christian Church or Waterloo Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
He enjoyed working on cars, casinos, playing cards, camping and boating. He loved his country and dogs.
