William C. "Bill" Casey

(1922-2019)
WATERLOO — William “Bill” Charles Casey, 97, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House of Waterloo.
He was born May 20, 1922, in Faribault, Minn., son of Thomas and Mary (Rommel) Casey. He married Irene Bollenbach.
Bill served in the U.S Army from February of 1943 to January of 1946. Bill and Irene lived in Minnesota until moving to Waterloo, where Bill was employed at John Deere and, later, at Rath Packing Plant. Bill and Irene opened Casey Coin Co. in November of 1961 and retired in 1987, when their son, Tim, took over the business. After retirement, Bill would help at the business several days a week. Bill was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 29. He was also a lifetime member of the American Numismatic Association.
Survived by: his wife; his sons, Tim (Sheila) Casey and Bill Casey; his daughters, Donna Thompson and Mary Coppock; his grandchildren, Troy (Jan) Thompson, Jason (Molly) Thompson, Amy Casey, Lori (Mike) Kroeger, Sarah Casey, Lacey (Tom) Schultz, Kevin (Denise) Doyle, Michael Doyle and Jennie (Kenny) Benke; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his siblings, Mae (Leslie) Winsell, Dudley (Kathryn) Casey and Thomas (Eleanor) Casey; his son-in-law, Mark Coppock; and two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Abigail.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior. Burial with military honors by AMVETS Post 49 will be at Garden of Memories followed by luncheon at Casey’s 218 Pub.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Bill and Irene spent many weekends during their working years attending coin conventions, where they made many lifelong friends. Bill was a skilled pool player and a proud Irishman who loved to sing ballads. Irene and Bill experienced a life-long dream when they went to Ireland in 2000 with family.
