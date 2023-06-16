William C. “Bill” Anderson

September 8, 1950-June 13, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–William C. “Bill” Anderson, 72, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born on September 8, 1950, in Laurens, Iowa, the son of Charles and Patricia (Plumb) Anderson. He was raised in Sumner, Iowa and graduated from Sumner High School. He then attended Ellsworth Community College and Hawkeye Community College. On June 24, 1978, he was united in marriage to Jean Janssen in Cedar Falls.

They spent their married life on an acreage in rural Cedar Falls where he enjoyed gardening and yard work. Bill was a sports lover, especially riding bikes, playing golf, and watching all sports on TV, as well as listening to the music of the 60s. Bill worked in facility maintenance at John Deere, retiring in May of 2015. Following his retirement, Bill and Jean made many trips to Florida where he enjoyed sitting by the ocean and identifying all the tropical plants, especially the Bismarck Palm.

He is survived by his wife, Jean of 44 years; daughter, Krista (Eric) Lewis of Merritt Island, FL and their four children, Zack, Kennedi, Zoe and Emmie; daughter, Kara (Eric) Ellison of North Liberty, IA and their two children, Cade and Mila; sister, Char (Dave) DeHaven of Oelwein, IA; brothers, Ken Anderson of Eugene, OR and Tom (Merry) Anderson of Ames, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls with a visitation one hour prior. In honor of Bill, guests are invited to wear tropical or John Deere attire. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

