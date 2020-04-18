William C. Axline
(1932-2020)

EVANSDALE – William C. Axline, 87, of Evansdale, died Thursday, April 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born June 25, 1932, in Independence, son of Cecil William and Nada Mabel Cornwell Axline. He married Shirley O. Stoner on Nov. 9, 1951, in Davenport; she died Aug. 9, 1992. He married June Hickman on June 2, 2000, in Waterloo, she preceded him in death in 2008.

William worked for John Deere & Co. until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of Sons of AMVETS Squadron 31 in Evansdale.

Survivors: children, Vicki (Bill Hanken) Brustkern of Waterloo, Jim (Angie Reeves) Axline of Cedar Falls, Venessa (Robert) Gilson of Evansdale, Jeffery Axline of Waterloo, and Val (Todd) Meyerhoff of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Doris Axline of Washburn; a special friend, Pat Schlindwein of Waterloo; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Shirley; his wife, June; a sister, Janine; and two brothers, Walter Axline and Buzz Axline.

Services: Private family services will be conducted with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. A family-directed memorial service will be held at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

William enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes, and camping.

To plant a tree in memory of William Axline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

