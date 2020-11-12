William (Bille) Benning

William Benning
William "Bill" Benning, age 74, of Plainfield died at home on Nov. 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Renee; 3 sons, Luke (Veronica) of Chino Valley, AZ.; Scott of Charles City, Levi (Trista) of Plainfield; 5 grandchildren, Nikki, Ashleigh, Kimberly, Joshua, Brooklyn; 2 great granddaughters, Elsbeth, Ariah; mother in law, Eleanor Hitzemann; brother in law, Gerald Hitzemann. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Margaret Benning; father in law, Melvin Hitzemann. As per Bill's wishes, no services will be held. If desired, memorials can be sent directly to Cedar Valley Hospice.
