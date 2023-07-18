William “Bill” Westendorf

May 11, 1942-July 16, 2023

WAVERLY-William “Bill” Westendorf, 81, of Waverly, Iowa died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

William Leo Westendorf was born on May 11, 1942, the son of Leo and Dorothy (Testorff) Westendorf in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1960. On August 1, 1964, he was united in marriage to Dorothy “Dode” Jahnel in Osage. Bill started his law enforcement career with the Waverly Police Department from 1964 until 1966, when he started with the Sheriff Department as a Deputy. He was elected Bremer County Sheriff in 1973 and held that position until his retirement on December 31, 2000.

Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, card games, especially Schafkopf, and watching his grandkids sporting events and activities.

Survivors are his wife, Dode Westendorf of Waverly; son, Greg (Jeanette) Westendorf of Waverly; three grandchildren Haylee (Andrew) Piehl, Sean (Rachel) Westendorf and Dayna; two great grandkids, Mason and Beckett Piehl; two sisters, Shirley Kroepel of Centralia, IL and Mary (Gary) Kramer of Clarksville; sister-in-law, Jane Westendorf of Keota; and brother-in-laws, Judd Kolka of Waverly and Ken Sedlacek of North Liberty. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Sedlacek and Jan Kolka; two brothers, James and Roger Westendorf; brother-in-law, Harvey Kroepel and sister-in-law, Kay Westendorf.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials for Bill can be directed to the Westendorf family for a later designation in Bill’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Westendorf family with arrangements. 319-352-1187