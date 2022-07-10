William "Bill" Walker
August 7, 1941-July 8, 2022
William "Bill" Walker, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.
He was born August 7, 1941, son of Francis C. and Vera L. Clausing Walker. Bill graduated from Denver High School in Denver, Iowa. He married Ruthie Payne on September 5, 1961; they later divorced.
Bill worked for Schumacher Elevator following high school then Deere & Co. until his retirement. He was a member of UAW Local #838.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Mike) Simon of Waterloo; son, Terry Walker of Buckingham; five grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Simon, Dillion (Tessa) Simon, Cierra (Cameron) Ryan, Leah Walker, and Karson Walker; four great-grandchildren, Callen, Indi, Wren, and Willa; ex-wife, Ruthie Walker; and special friend, Nancy Mahood.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Public Visitation 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 13 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Private Family Services to take place at a later date. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
