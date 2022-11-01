 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William (Bill) Thomas Waniorek

July 23, 1961—Oct 24, 2022.

Bill passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, IA after a long illness.

Bill was born in Waterloo, IA to Phillip and Jane Waniorek. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Max.

Bill is survived by his daughter Linda Jones in Carson City, NV, grandchildren Logan and Layla, brothers Phil and Patrick, and sisters Pam and Dawn.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Delbert and Marie Akers.

A family service will be in Carson City, NV at a later date.

