Bill Straw

(1948-2019)

NEW HAMPTON — William “Bill” Straw, 70, of New Hampton, died at home Saturday, Feb. 23.

He was born March 29, 1948, in New Hampton, son of Orville and Wilma (Weidler) Straw. On May 3, 1969, he married Ruth Soukup at the UNI Chapel. She preceded him in death June 25, 2006.

Bill was a 1966 graduate of the New Hampton High School and attended the State College of Iowa, now UNI, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He began by working for Smith Construction before he went out on his own path. Bill first owned Straw’s Country Store and Pizza Kitchen, which he and Ruth ran for close to eight years. Bill operated a sign business, wild fur trading business, insurance agency and the New Hampton Golf and Country Club. In 1998 he designed and built Chaffs Restaurant and Spirits. He retired in 2011.

Bill was a founding member of the UNI Athletic Club.

Survived by: two daughters, Stephanie (Gary) Maske and Christine Straw, both of Waterloo; two brothers, Larry (Lois) Straw and Tom (Connie) Straw, both of New Hampton; a grandson, Carter Maske; three nieces, Tammy Straw, Tracy Straw and Sybil Soukup; five nephews, Brian Straw, Mitch Straw, Tony Straw, Hans Soukup and Zach Soukup; and many close friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.

Services: 10:30 a.m. today, March 1, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton. Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Bill had a passion for the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Sports also played a large role in his life. He was a devoted Iowa Hawkeyes and UNI Panthers fan. He also followed his grandson’s sports career and was proud of his achievements. Bill loved meeting new people and striking up a conversation over a few drinks.

