William ‘Bill' Sikula Jr.

(1951-2020)
WATERLOO -- William “Bill” John Sikula Jr., 68, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born March 18, 1951, in Cleveland Ohio, son of William and Mary Dunlop Sikula. He married Troxie Banas and they later divorced. He married Christine Luksetich and they later divorced. Bill married Terry Quillin on May 31, 1997, in Waterloo.
Bill received his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Michigan and his MBA from University of Northern Iowa. He was employed at John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 2008. Bill served in the National Guard for six years. He was a member of United Methodist Church, Waterloo Community Playhouse Theatre and Regent Theatre.
Survivors: his wife; four sons, William III, John and Ronald Sikula, all of Waterloo, and Thomas (Haley Anderson) Sikula of Shakopee Minn.; a stepdaughter, Heather (Edwin) Bittner of Des Moines; six grandchildren; four sisters, Nancy (Ronald) Leeseberg of Kissimmee, Fla., Diane (Richard) Bird of Fort Meyers, Fla., Carol (Jim) Haines of Michigan, and Elizabeth (Tony) Von Isser of Tucson Ariz.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Memorials:to the family.
Bill was an artist in the theater, he enjoyed performing and the audience loved him. It's this passion that led him to Terry and their love for each other. Bill liked to travel and spend time with his grandchildren.
