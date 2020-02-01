William ‘Bill' Sikula Jr.

(1951-2020)

WATERLOO -- William “Bill” John Sikula Jr., 68, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born March 18, 1951, in Cleveland Ohio, son of William and Mary Dunlop Sikula. He married Troxie Banas and they later divorced. He married Christine Luksetich and they later divorced. Bill married Terry Quillin on May 31, 1997, in Waterloo.

Bill received his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Michigan and his MBA from University of Northern Iowa. He was employed at John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 2008. Bill served in the National Guard for six years. He was a member of United Methodist Church, Waterloo Community Playhouse Theatre and Regent Theatre.

Survivors: his wife; four sons, William III, John and Ronald Sikula, all of Waterloo, and Thomas (Haley Anderson) Sikula of Shakopee Minn.; a stepdaughter, Heather (Edwin) Bittner of Des Moines; six grandchildren; four sisters, Nancy (Ronald) Leeseberg of Kissimmee, Fla., Diane (Richard) Bird of Fort Meyers, Fla., Carol (Jim) Haines of Michigan, and Elizabeth (Tony) Von Isser of Tucson Ariz.

Preceded in death by: his parents.