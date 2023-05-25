September 18, 1933-May 18, 2023
William (Bill) Patrick James, beloved father and grandfather, passed peacefully in his home in West Des Moines, IA at the age of 89 on May 18, 2023. He is survived by son Matthew Dean (Robert Estes) of St. Louis Park, MN, daughter Lisa Ann Guerra (Johnston, IA), granddaughter Gabriela Marie Guerra (Washington D.C.), grandson Manuel Alexander Guerra (Boston, MA), and grandson Nicholas William Guerra (NY, NY), sister Martha Kraber (Eugene) West Des Moines IA, and brother Martin James (Patricia) St. Charles, MO. Preceded in death by wife Cherie, father Gerald James, mother Katherine James, granddaughter Katherine Guerra, son-in-law Dr. Manuel Guerra, sister Mary Unrein, brothers, Richard, Francis, Paul and Gerald (Alfred).
Bill was born on September 18, 1933 in Hopeville, IA to Gerald and Katherine James. He graduated from Murray High School in 1951 and began service in the United States Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart Cherie on December 29, 1956. Bill and Cherie began their life together in Des Moines with Bill working for Solar Industries and Cherie working at the Iowa State House. Son Matthew Dean and Lisa Ann were born in 1958 and 1960 respectfully. Bill joined the Iowa State Patrol in 1961 and relocated the family to Belmond. Bill and Cherie moved to Waterloo in 1981 as Bill accepted a promotion in the Patrol. Bill retired in 1990 with 29 years of commitment and dedication to the Patrol. Bill was involved in St. Francis Catholic Church parish in Belmond as a lay person for over 25 years. Bill was also active in St. Edward’s Catholic Church parish in Waterloo where he and Cherie were members of the resurrection choir and volunteered at their sister parish in Okalona, MS, led by Sister Liz. These trips will be remembered as full of hard work, fun times and spiritually rewarding. Bill was also passionately involved in the volunteer services program at Covenant Hospital for over 20 years loving the social contact he experienced. Bill and Cherie moved to West Des Moines in the fall of 2021 to be closer to their daughter Lisa and family. Bill will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Ave, West Des Moines with luncheon following. Burial following at Hopeville Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary concluding the visitation both at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home at 8201 Hickman Ave, Urbandale. In lieu of flowers donations to Hopeville Community Church preferred. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
