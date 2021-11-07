October 26, 1929-November 3. 2021

WATERLOO-William “Bill” McMurray Myer, 92, of Waterloo, IA died November 3. 2021.

He was born October 26, 1929, in Iowa Falls, IA to Ruby and Victor Myer.

Bill graduated from West High School in Waterloo and enlisted in the US Navy, serving during the Korean War.

After returning from the service, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree at the Iowa State Teacher’s College and took a teaching position in Dallas Center IA. There he met the love of his life, Dorothy Brown. They were married on August 18, 1957.

Bill and Dorothy moved to Inglewood, CA, eventually returning to Waterloo where Bill began what would be a 43-year career with the school district.

Bill earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling at the University of Iowa and was a counselor at Waterloo West Jr. High and later West High School until his retirement in 1995.

He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, restoring cars and watching sports. He was a kind, caring man with a wonderful sense of humor and was an exemplary and deeply-loved father.

Bill is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 64 years, their son David of Waterloo and their daughter Heather (Richard) Wince of Des Moines; sister Honora Clemens and niece Tammy Clemens of Santa Rosa, CA and nephew Jerry Fye of Georgetown, TX.

Kaiser Corson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.