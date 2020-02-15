William "Bill" McCracken, 73, passed away on 22020. Survived by his wife, Sharon (Schuler) McCracken; and daughter, Lianne. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell & Vivian McCracken; and daughter, Theresa. Memorial Service, Saturday, 22, 11am at Northwest Church of Christ, 5255 W. 98th Ave., Westminster. Please visit www.HoranCares.com.