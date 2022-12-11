William (“Bill”) Joseph Nie, 75, died November 27th. He was born in Waterloo on November 7, 1947, son of Joseph and Maxine (Hurlbut) Nie. He graduated from Don Bosco High School. Bill is survived by his wife Sue, son Travis (Nikki) Nie, and daughter Kellie; two sisters, Linda (Delwyn) Holmes of Washburn; Jean (Toni) Nie of Sacramento, CA; one brother, Jerry (Zelda) Nie of Waterloo; six grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert “Bob” Nie.