March 12, 1949-May 18, 2022

CLUTIER-William “Bill” Johnstone Fish, 73 of Clutier, Iowa died Wednesday May 18th, 2022 at The University of Iowa Hospital.

Bill was born March 12th, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio. Son of Johnstone “Jack” V. Fish and Madeline G. Fish. Bill is the eldest of 5 children. He had two brothers Rob Fish of San Jose, CA and John Fish (Deanne) of Homer, MI and two sisters, Sue Fish and Kelly Fish both of Jackson, CA.

He grew up in Santa Clara, CA and attended Wilcox High School before going onto West Valley College in Saratoga, CA.

Bill Married Linda E. Fish (Couch) on May 17th, 1968. They just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Bills job at CPM allowed him to move his family to several states and experience many places such as CA, NV, NH, back to NV and then on to the place he called home, Iowa. He later retired from Control in Waterloo, IA to spend more time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda. His two daughters Tamela Kuney (Steve), Gwen LaPole (Fred) and his son Paul Fish (Marci). His nine grandchildren Hope (Aaron), Colton (Deanna), Zachary, Brittany (Lukas), Spencer, Madalyn, Gavin, Olivia and Mya. His seven great grandchildren Tracy, Jaxon, Iris, Freya, Sophia, Aiden and Ivy.

Bill loved hunting with his son in laws Fred and Steve and his grandson Lukas. He loved shed hunting in the off season and camping and fishing.

He loved going to cheer his grandkids at their sporting events and he was always willing and ready to help his children out with any remodeling or mechanical work. He especially loved spending time and making lots of memories in Mexico.

Bill was incredibly dependable loving and loyal to his family and friends and will be greatly missed by so many.

The Celebration of his life will he held September 11th, 2022 at the Amvets Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave. Evansdale, IA 50707 from 1 pm-5pm