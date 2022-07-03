William “Bill” James Craig Jr.

June 26, 2020

William “Bill” James Craig, Jr. passed away Sunday afternoon, June 26 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Born to William and Evelyn Craig in Abington, PA, they relocated to Toledo, IA where he graduated from South Tama High School in 1964. He served in the US Army and the Iowa National Guard from 1967-1973 including overseas service in Vietnam. He married Cathy Carlson in 1973. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974. He was later adopted by Robert Powell in 1978.

Bill worked in home improvement with Gielau, Quegg Siding and Windows, and Craig Enterprises, he was a bank facility manager, and he also worked for Asplundh Tree Service and Craig Tree Service trimming trees.

He was affiliated with many organizations including the Robert J. Hibbs VFW Post 3896 as their First Commander, American Legion, AMVETS Post 49, Black Hawk Rugby Club, Iowa Rugby Referee Society, Olde Barking Dogs Rugby Club (touring). He enjoyed golf and rugby and was inducted into the Iowa Rugby Hall of Fame in 2013.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Cathy (Carlson) Craig, his son Saylar (Tracy) Craig of Singapore, his daughter Mia (Scott) Hagarty of Tennessee, his grandchildren Kalia and Harrison of Singapore, and Anya of Tennessee, and his sister Ruth Smith of Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his adoptive father, daughter Keely, sister Suzanne McEltree, and his parents-in-law Keith and Betty Carlson.

Celebration of Life including full military honors will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:30am with visitation an hour before at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Memorials can be directed to the UNI Women’s Rugby through the UNI Foundation.