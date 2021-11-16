May 1, 1930-November 14, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-William “Bill” J. Philo, 91, of Cedar Falls, died on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at home, while in hospice care. He was born In New Hartford, IA on May 1, 1930, to Claude and Grace (Mason) Philo. He graduated from New Hartford and went on to briefly attend UNI. Following service in the US Army, he was united in marriage to Loretta Nunnally on Dec 30, 1949, in Waterloo.

Bill farmed southeast of New Hartford for 30 years. He also worked at the John Deere for 32 years, including 11 years at the foundry. He was active as a Boy Scout Master in New Hartford for 6 years.

He is survived by his wife and children: Dennis (Glenna) Philo of Birmingham, AL, Linda (George) Thompson of Jasper, Ga, Bruce (Helen) Philo of Cedar Falls. A sister, Kathleen Bates of TX, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Bill is preceded in death by three brothers, DuWayne, Dale and David Philo, sister Patricia and grandchild Susan Philo.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 18, 2021, at New Hartford United Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Memorials will be directed to the family. Online guest book at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com