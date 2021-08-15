WATERLOO-William (Bill) Henry Grimm Jr., 86, of Waterloo, was called home by the Lord Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born on January 19, 1935 in Waterloo, son of William Henry Sr. and Jeanette Miller Grimm and graduated from East High School in 1952. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was honorably discharged with a rank of Corporal. Bill married Barbara Jane Kroenecke August 21, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was employed by Waterloo Fire Rescue for 28 years, retiring in 1999 as Captain. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to his four daughters and 24 grandchildren. He enjoyed following their activities and sports. He had many interests and hobbies, including woodworking, cooking, and photography. Bill is survived by four daughters, Tamara (Mike) Risse, Waterloo, Debbie (Keith) Bjerk‚ Grand Forks‚ ND, Patricia (Mike) Webber‚ Ankeny‚ and Sabrina (Rick) Linkenmeyer‚ Waterloo; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Rasmussen‚ Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his wife, in 2013; his grandson, Christian Bjerk, in 2012; and a brother-in-law, Gaylon Rasmussen, in 2018. Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.