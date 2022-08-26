March 23, 1943-August 24, 2022

William “Bill” Harry Hilbert, 79, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home following a brief illness.

Bill was born March 23, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Harry and Margueritte (Haight) Hilbert. He attended Waterloo West High School and graduated in 1961. He served for six years in the Army Reserves before beginning his career at John Deere in Waterloo. On April 19, 1969, he was united in marriage to Jean Lentz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo. At John Deere he started in the foundry before moving into engine works as a supervisor and then became a process engineer. He retired after 38 years of service and then continued on for another five years as a contract worker. He thoroughly enjoyed his work at John Deere and was a skilled worker for the company for all of his years.

Bill was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. He had an extensive collection of John Deere memorabilia, from belt buckles and toy tractors to lawn and snow equipment. He enjoyed working in the yard and being outdoors. Above all, he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandkids and great nieces and nephews.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jean of Waverly, three children; Annette (John) Rodger of Melbourne, Australia, Matthew Hilbert of Evansdale, and Angela Hilbert of Waverly, six grandchildren; Marina, Mitchel and Tucker and Alex, Natalie and Liam, two sisters-in-law, Marcia Hilbert of Manchester and Teresa Hilbert of Des Moines. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Rick and Don Hilbert and one sister, Karen (Charlie) Orvis.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church with Deacon Dan Rigel officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Retrieving Freedom. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187