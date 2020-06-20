× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1950-2020)

WATERLOO — William “Bill” G. Gales, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Paul and Nellie Mae Van Slyke Gales. He married Kathy Mangin July 3, 1976, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Bill graduated from East High School in 1968. He was a carpenter most recently employed by Peters Construction. He retired in 2005. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a Friend of Bill W. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Survivors: his wife; three sisters, Paula (Dale) Wilson of Harpers Ferry, Peggy (Jim) Biwer of Minnesota, and Beverley (Tom) Clark of Waterloo; two brothers, Rick (Anna) Gales of Texas and Jeff (Janet) Gales of Van Horne; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, David.