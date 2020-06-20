(1950-2020)
WATERLOO — William “Bill” G. Gales, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Jan. 11, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Paul and Nellie Mae Van Slyke Gales. He married Kathy Mangin July 3, 1976, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Bill graduated from East High School in 1968. He was a carpenter most recently employed by Peters Construction. He retired in 2005. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a Friend of Bill W. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Survivors: his wife; three sisters, Paula (Dale) Wilson of Harpers Ferry, Peggy (Jim) Biwer of Minnesota, and Beverley (Tom) Clark of Waterloo; two brothers, Rick (Anna) Gales of Texas and Jeff (Janet) Gales of Van Horne; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, David.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for an hour before the service at the church. Military rites will be performed by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice in Bill’s name.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Bill was a caretaker for his mother-in-law for four years. He was a fan of the Yankees and Packers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, pinochle, cribbage, westerns, and scratch-off tickets. He will be missed by Pat, Pete, Paul, Mark, Alan and Tony, but most of all, Kathy.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.