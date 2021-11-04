January 5, 1927-November 1, 2021

WATERLOO-William “Bill” Francis Lau, 94, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, surrounded by family.

William, son of Sam and Annie Lau, was born January 5, 1927 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the second youngest of eight children. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Philippines during World War II. After his discharge, he went to North Dakota State University in Fargo and received his degree in Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and it was there that he met his wife, Patricia. They were married April 23, 1960. They moved to Chicago and worked at the University of Illinois Research Hospital. They returned to Hawaii briefly with his young family but eventually they came back to the mainland and settled in Waterloo, Iowa. Bill worked at St. Francis Hospital, Q & T Pharmacy Evansdale Pharmacy and then became owner of Busby-Wing Pharmacy. He was also employed by the State of Iowa as a pharmacist in Independence, Iowa until his retirement.

Bill is survived by his wife: Patricia; children, Mary (Mark Verstegen) of Madison, Wisconsin, Dr. Jane (Dr. Vince) Collison of Lake City, Iowa and Ann (Dr. Joseph) Clark of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Julia, Nicholas, Catherine, Rachael, Kristina, Paul, Luke, Sam, Peter and Catie; and three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Charlotte and Grace.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, five sisters and two brothers; and his mother and father-in-law.

Bill loved his friends and family very much, as well as any dog that crossed his path. He was kind, generous and always had a twinkle in his eye for mischief. We will greatly miss his humor, love of animals, travel, photography, art, history and woodworking. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Public visitation will be from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for an hour before services at the church.

In leu of flowers, donations may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com