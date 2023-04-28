February 2, 1956-April 22, 2023

William “Bill” Edward Plantan Jr, born February 2nd, 1956, in Hampton, Iowa, passed away peacefully in the company of his family in their Rochester, MN home on Saturday April 22nd, 2023. Bill was 67 years old.

Bill was raised in Cedar Falls, IA and graduated from University of Northern Iowa. While in school he met Dianna Delafield and they were married on June 13, 1980, in Cedar Falls. Together they moved to Rochester, MN and started their family. Bill sold school supplies in the upper Midwest until pursing his passion of the outdoors and started River Ridge Custom Canoe. After 17 years of building canoes, Bill retired and became a very happy Target employee.

Bill had many loves, some of which were fishing, music, schnauzers, food, family and most importantly Jesus Christ. He was a lover of all sports, whether it was the professional teams of Minnesota or the local high school teams, Bill knew how the seasons were going. Most of all, Bill loved to spend time with family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife Dianna, daughter Sarah Blackburn (Charlie), sons Tyler Plantan, Adam Plantan and Sam (fiancé Mare Sloan) Plantan; grandchildren Ben and Norah Blackburn; Mother Joanne (Lane) Reeves, siblings Jim (Jo) Plantan, Dave (Chris) Plantan, Nancy (Scott) Graen, Jayne (Dave) Anderson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father William Edward Plantan Sr; and his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30PM on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Berean Community Church, 3157 Kenosha Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will start at 2:00 at the church.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Plantan family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.