William "Bill" Dotson
William "Bill" Dotson

William "Bill" Dotson

Oct.6, 1939-July 3, 2021

Memorial honoring William "Bill" Dotsons' life will be held this Sat, Aug. 7th from 4-6pm at the Dan Gable Museum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Panther Wrestling Club. Check out his obituary at legacy.com

