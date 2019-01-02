(1940-2018)
WATERLOO — William “Bill” Dodd, 78, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 31, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
He was born June 20, 1940, in Cedar Falls, son of Bush D. and Alvetta McNeal Dodd. He married Barbara A. Alt on Dec. 27, 1964, at First Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids.
He graduated from N.U. High School in 1959 and received his bachelor’s of education in 1965 and master’s degree in elementary administration in 1971, both from University of Northern Iowa. Bill worked for Waterloo Community Schools as an educator at Kittrell Elementary and an administrator at Greenbrier, Krieg and Lowell Elementary School. He served in the district for 27 years and retired in 2005.
He was a member of the Waterloo Exchange Club, a former member of Iowa State Administrators Association, national and local levels of the Organization of Administrators and Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and former deacon, usher and member of the personnel committee. Bill volunteered at Covenant and mentored at Lowell and McKinstry sSchools.
Survived by: his wife; a son, T.J. (Marissa) Dodd of Janesville; a daughter, Jenny Dodd of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Noah, London, Graceanne, Leo, Cade and Caleb; and a brother, Jack (Ann) Dodd of Ames.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Locke Funeral Home, both in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Bill enjoyed fishing in Canada, traveling, tennis and attending all his grandkids’ functions.
