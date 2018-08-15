WATERLOO — William “Bill” Day, 98, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 12, at Covenant Medical Center of natural causes.
He was born March 18, 1920, in Mediapolis, son of Lester and Evangeline (Weigle) Day. He married Evelyn Grootveld in 1942 in Bakersfield, Calif. She died Aug. 31, 1988.
Bill graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1937. He attended William Penn for two years and later graduated from the University of Iowa in 1947 with a BS in commerce. Bill worked as a transportation manager at Rath Packing for over 30 years and Kroblin Transportation, retiring in 1983. He was a captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving as a pilot on B17, B24, B29 and was a B17 instructor pilot during World War II.
Bill was a former member of the First United Methodist Church, South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, and a current member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Survived by: his special companion, Bobbi Sturgeon of Waterloo; three daughters, Sherry (Doug) Malcolm of Pittsboro, N.C., Deb (Dale) Calender of Williamsburg, Va., and Shelly (Ken) Snyder of Alexandria, Minn.; a son, Jon (Susan) Day of Fairfield Glade, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Erica (Paul) Overshiner, Stefanie (Dustin) Thornburg, Katie (Tyson) Bjorklund, Lindsay (Justin) Larson, Maggie (Stu) Wood, Bill (Emily) Malcolm, Chad (Kate) Malcolm, Christopher (Tina) Day, Jennifer (Justin) Allar, Matt (Allison) Guba and Zach (Alexis) Guba; 22 great-grandchildren, Quinn, Chelsea, Cooper, Hannah, Myles, Ella, Trevor, Grace, Michael, Zoe, Emma, Micah, Alli, Brett, Will, Stella, Kate, Gunnar, Finley, Henrik, Silas and Dierks; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lukas and Leillianna.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and a sister, Ruth DeBruyn.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House, 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City 52246.
He was an avid golfer, storyteller, enjoyed fishing, followed the Hawkeyes and rarely missed “Judge Judy.” Bill loved his family which were a big part of his life.
