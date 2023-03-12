July 21, 1945-February 24, 2023

WATERLOO-William ‘Bill’ Clapp, 77, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born July 21, 1945, in Waterloo, son of William H. and Elner (Kelling) Clapp. Bill attended high school in Waterloo, until enlisting in the US Army, where he served for five years. Later, he took classes at Hawkeye Institute of Technology.

Bill married Denise Weidner on September 22, 1972, in La Porte City. He worked for John Deere for 27 years, first in drafting and later as a supervisor, until retiring in April of 1999.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill also knew everything about construction and used that knowledge to build the house that Denise and he lived in, as well as a house for both of his daughters.

Bill is survived by his wife, Denise of Waterloo; two daughters: Kahla (Steve) Dutcher and their daughter, Hattie; and Jessica Clapp and her children: Maddox, Owen, and Britton, all of Dunkerton; his brother Tom (Tracy) Clapp of La Porte City; his sister Sally (Jack) McNalley of Evansdale; his brother-in-law Mike (Michelle) Weidner and their children Andy and Lauren of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with family greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.