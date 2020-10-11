March 9, 1947-October 3, 2020

William (Bill) C. Borseth, 73, passed away at home on October 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born March 9, 1947, in Decorah, Iowa, son of Edwin and Mary Borseth. he married Vicki McMahon on September 26, 1970, in Raymond, Iowa. He worked at Hinsons Mfg.; Black Hawk County Courthouse; and for Allen Hospital.

Bill is survived by his wife, Vicki, of 50 years; daughter, Angie (Ryan) Boos of Waterloo; son, Joe (Jenny) Borseth of Raymond; seven grandchildren who he loved dearly and was so proud of; two brothers, Jim (Sandra) Borseth of Waterloo, Ed (Jonita) Borseth of Austin, Texas; four sisters, Amelia DeWitz of Waterloo; Chris (Don) Christoffer of Evansdale, Terri (Craig) Hovey of Raymond, Joanie (Jeff) Sherwood of Cedar Falls; brother in law, Gary Wilson of Grove, Okla.; and many nieces/nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother in law, Joe and Vineta McMahon; his sister, Janice Wilson of Grove, Okla.; his brother, Tony Borseth of Waterloo; and brother in law, Rod DeWitz of Waterloo.

Per Bill’s wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no services at this time.