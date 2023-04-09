April 6, 2023
DENVER-William (Bill) Bravener, 90, of Denver, IA, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Sumner, IA.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4:00 PM—8:00 PM at Becker and Son Funeral Home, Tripoli, IA , and one hour before services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Burial with military honors will be held at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika.
