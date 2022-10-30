January 29, 1928-October 13, 2022

TRAER-William “Bill” Andrew Russell, 94, of Traer, Iowa sadly passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Spanish Peaks Veterans Living Community Center in Walsenburg, Colorado.

Bill, son of John and Emily (Zabokrtsky) Russell, was born January 29, 1928, in Fairfax, Iowa. The family moved to a farm in Geneseo Township in 1942, and Bill graduated from Geneseo High School in 1945. He helped on the farm and worked for his older brother, Dale, until Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1950. Bill served in Korea and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant first class August 16, 1952.

Bill married Marlene Hamann of Reinbeck on September 7, 1952. The couple farmed in the Traer area, and Bill also worked 24 years at the Waterloo John Deere tractor plant. They purchased a home in Traer upon their retirement from farming and John Deere in December 1988.

Bill loved his wife, farming, gardening, yard work, raising cattle and hogs, a good card game, and family, friends, and neighbors as company in his house. For 31 years, while living in Traer, Bill was known for his daily long walks all over town with his little dog. His kind, gentle, and friendly demeanor will be remembered. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially basketball, baseball, and football, on TV and in person.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene; his four brothers; and his four sisters. He is survived by a son, Randy Russell, of Paulden, AZ; two daughters and their spouses, Diane (Mike) Riddle of Trinidad, CO and Jackie (Dave) Fallis of Frenchtown, MT; six grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Traer United Methodist Church.