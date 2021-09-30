January 26, 1934-September 28, 2021

William (Bill) A Smith age 87 passed away September 28th 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice.

He was born January 26th 1934 to William A Smith Sr and Hazel Christine Fouts. He married Caryl Jean Yeager December 18th 1955 at the Little Brown Church. He served in the United States Army in 3rd Armored Division stationed in Germany from 1955-1957. He was employed at Ford dealerships working in collision repair from 1952-1999. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and trucks, camping, playing pepper, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Caryl of 65 years. His children Tom Smith of Waterloo, Rick (Tammi) Smith of Chino Valley AZ, Angi Jones of Marion, and Bill (Traci) Smith of Denver Iowa, and his sister Karla Pike. His grandchildren Amanda, Josh, Bree, Haley, Blake and Alex ,his great grandchildren Landyn, Elina, Kyson, Ryan, Dax, Andrew and Rosalie.

He is proceeded in death by his brothers Dan, Chuck, Kenny, Dick, Victor and sisters Connie, Betty, Marie, Mary, and Delores and son in law Jim Jones.

Services for Bill will be held Saturday October 16th 2021 at 1030 am at Unity presbyterian Church in Waterloo Iowa. Masks are required.

Memorials may be directed to the family.