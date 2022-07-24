December 19, 1924-May 27, 2022

WATERLOO-William (Bill) A. Lawrence 97, passed away May 27, 2022 at North Crest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Bill was born December 19, 1924 to Kilough and Bessie Lawrence in OK. They later moved to Hickory Ridge, AR. After his mother passed, his father remarried Esther Eubanks. He had 1 brother, George Lawrence of Greers Ferry, AR and 7 sisters Lola Ruth of Hickory Ridge, AR, Nellie Robertson of Mineral, WA, Mary Berry and Dorothy Miller both of Newport, AR, Renee Goodyear of Aberdeen, WA, Donna Jameson of Katy, TX and Minnie Jean Lee of Waterloo.

He married Bobbie Tatum on May 3, 1951 in AR. later moved to Waterloo. They had 4 children, Gail McIlrath of Mountain Home, AR, Rick and Susan Lawrence of WIlmar, MN, Mark Lawrence and Don and Angi Lawrence both of Waterloo. He had 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren with 1 on the way. Also several brother an sister in laws, nieces and nephews. They also had foster children in the home over the years.

Bill worked many jobs over the years both in AR and Waterloo as a share cropper and working for farmers in the rice fields. In Waterloo he did billboard work, driver for A&E dairy, Titus industries, Waterloo Industries, Operation Threshold and retired from Allen Hospital. After retirement he worked with Senior Companions for 26 years until he stayed home to care for Bobbie.

Bill served in the US Marines during WWII. He was a proud veteran, avid gardener and a man of God. He never met a stranger, always had a story and a joke to share and loved to tease you.

He is survived by his wife Bobbie, daughter Gail and sons RIck and Don. Sisters Nellie, Mary, Dorothy, Renee and Donna. Brother in law Bill(Pat) Tatum.

Preceded in death by his parents and step mother, son Mark, brother George and sisters Lola Ruth and Minnie Jean. Also by several brother and sister in laws.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held Sunday July 24th from 1-4 at 2513 Center St. Cedar Falls, look for sign with burial at a later date in AR.

Memorials directed to the family.