July 30, 1930-January 22, 2023

WASHBURN-William B. “Bill” Warren, 92, of Washburn, died at his home Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born July 30, 1930, in San Diego, son of Alvin H. and Lottie M. (Rairigh-Pease) Warren. He attended rural country school.

He married Pricilla Dingman and they later divorced. Then, he married Nora Moen on November 21, 1959, in Minnesota.

Bill worked at the Inland Steel Mine, Ironton, MN. Then, he worked at John Deere as a machinist in the Engine Works, retiring in 1992. He was member of the UAW #838 and the Calvary Bible Baptist Church of Washburn. Bill enjoyed working with his hands, on his cars, gardening, cutting down trees, and loved spending time with family.

Bill is survived by wife, Nora of Washburn; his children, Mary Lou Sherman of Rochester, MN, Robert (Vicki) Warren of Parkville, MN, Phyllis (Darald) Bogart of Hoyt Lakes, MN, William (Patty) Warren Jr. of Aurora, MN, Bruce (Melinda) Warren of Embarrass, MN, Eileen Coonrad of Smyra, GA, Susan (Steve) Ferrell of Britt, MN, and Ronalda (Scott) VanLaningham of Washburn; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Doris Richardson of St. Paul, MN.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Warren; grandson, Travis Warren; granddaughter, Yolanda Brown; brothers, Stanley, Danny, and Paul Warren; and sister Esther.

Funeral Services: 10:30am Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, with burial in the Washburn Cemetery, both in Washburn. Visitation: 5:00 -7:00 pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Locke on 4th St. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences. Locke on 4th is assisting the family, 1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo, 319-233-6138.