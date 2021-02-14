William Anthony Cook

December 30, 1953—June 14, 2020
William A. Cook, 66, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, died in Fountain Hills on June 14, 2020 of a cancerous brain tumor.
Bill was born on December 30, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Gerald H. and Mary K. (Koster) Cook. He married Laura L. Joseph on August 20, 1988 in Edina, Minnesota.
Bill graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972 and received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Administration from Iowa State University in 1976. In his career, he worked in manufacturing operations management for Union Carbide, Duracell USA, Trend Enterprises, EZ Gard Industries, and Bite Tech.
He enjoyed hunting upland game (pheasants, geese, ducks) with his hunting pals and his yellow Labrador Retrievers, being a “farmer” at his Lakeville, Minnesota home, spending time on the North Shore of Lake Superior with Laura, and being a “snow bird” with Laura at their then seasonal home in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laura of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and a brother, James G. Cook (Peggy) of Goffstown, New Hampshire. He is also survived by two nieces, Amanda Cook (Zak Mazeika) of Twickenham, England and Carrie Provencher (Travis) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and by two nephews, Michael Cook of Hanoi, Vietnam and Jonathan Cook of Goffstown, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his father. His mother died in January 2021.
Services will be private and arranged by the family at a later date. Bill will be buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to Pheasants Forever or America’s VetDogs.
Condolences can be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.