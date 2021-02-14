William Anthony Cook

December 30, 1953—June 14, 2020

William A. Cook, 66, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, died in Fountain Hills on June 14, 2020 of a cancerous brain tumor.

Bill was born on December 30, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Gerald H. and Mary K. (Koster) Cook. He married Laura L. Joseph on August 20, 1988 in Edina, Minnesota.

Bill graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972 and received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Administration from Iowa State University in 1976. In his career, he worked in manufacturing operations management for Union Carbide, Duracell USA, Trend Enterprises, EZ Gard Industries, and Bite Tech.

He enjoyed hunting upland game (pheasants, geese, ducks) with his hunting pals and his yellow Labrador Retrievers, being a “farmer” at his Lakeville, Minnesota home, spending time on the North Shore of Lake Superior with Laura, and being a “snow bird” with Laura at their then seasonal home in Fountain Hills, Arizona.