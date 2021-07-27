 Skip to main content
William Allen McNulty
William Allen McNulty

April 6, 1941-July 23, 2021

WILLIAMSBURG-William Allen McNulty was born April 6, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The son of Charles and Helen (Nebendahl) McNulty. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Loras College in Dubuque. Bill was united in marriage to LeNae DeSotel on January 5, 1963 in Hampton, Iowa. The couple has resided in Cedar Rapids, Britt, Mason City and has lived in Williamsburg since 1991. Bill owned and operated Iowa County Tire in Williamsburg before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus since age 18 and served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator and held various state leadership roles. He was the Iowa Knight of the Year in 2003. Bill was on the R.E.A. (Rural Employment Alternative) Board in Conroy. Bill enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren, biking, visiting with anyone and spending time with his family. Bill died Friday, July 23, 2021 at his home in Williamsburg at the age of 80.

He is survived by his wife, LeNae; six children, Barry (Lisa) McNulty of Washington, Brian McNulty of Thornton, Leigh Anne (Jon) Gruber of Altoona, Lisa (Rick) Ewers of Mason City, Kevin (Judi) McNulty of Royersford, PA and Kathy McNulty of Grinnell; seven grandchildren, Brendon McNulty, Brant (Cassie) McNulty, Kenneth Ewers, Sarah Gruber, Jessica Gruber, Raven (Nico) Camp and Blake McNulty. Also sister-in-law, Diane Stone, brothers-in-law, Lynn (Mary) DeSotel and Lou (Norie) DeSotel and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, George and Marge DeSotel, an infant son Kurt McNulty, brother David McNulty and nephews, Gregory McNulty and Michael McNulty.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a prayer service followed by a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4:00 pm. A memorial fund has been established for R.E.A. or the Iowa County Food Bank. Messages and tributes may be directed to www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

