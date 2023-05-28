Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 8, 1964-May 22, 2023

DENVER-William Albert Smith III, 58, of Denver, died Monday, May 22, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born July 8, 1964, in Waterloo, the son of William A. Smith Jr. and Caryl Yeager Smith.

Bill was employed in maintenance at the Western Home in Cedar Falls.

Survivors include: his longtime companion, Traci Vincent of Denver; his children, Blake (Miranda) Smith of Cedar Falls and Alex Smith of Denver; his mother, Caryl Smith of Waterloo; his siblings, Tom Smith of Waterloo, Rick (Tammi) Smith of Arizona, and Angi Jones of Marion; his mother-in-law, Jo Ann Vincent of Waterloo.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Preceded in death by: his father, William A. Smith Jr and his father-in-law, Craig Vincent.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.