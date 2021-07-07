September 8, 1944-July 5, 2021

William Aegerter was born September 8, 1944 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of William and Lydia (Bjornson) Aegerter. He served in the Marine Corps from 1962 to 1965 and later worked as a union construction electrician in several states. Bill was known for his great sense of humor in which he brightened the lives of everyone around him. He loved his years as “Sparky” the Shrine clown and as a volunteer.

Bill passed away at home on July 5, 2021 at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, William; a brother, Don; and a sister, Rosemary.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna of 57 years; his daughter, Angela (Steve) Scott; grandson, Blake Wheeler; granddaughter, Whitney Wheeler; his cherished great-granddaughter, Aubrey Weber; along with several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines or for those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at https://hopeonline.tv/specialevents. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to HigherTrek, P.O. Box 911083, Lexngton, KY 40591 or to Lutheran Church of Hope.