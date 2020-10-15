February 19, 1935-October 13, 2020

William A. Busching, 85, of Waverly and formerly from Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his daughter’s residence in Waverly.

William Albert Busching was born on February 19, 1935, the son of Albert and Mary (Nordman) Busching in Clarksville. Bill was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. He attended Clarksville School District. Bill then entered the service, serving with the US Air Force from 1953 until his discharge in 1957. While in the service, Bill obtained his GED. On November 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ruth Henning at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. He worked for Houck Construction setting high line poles, Olsen’s Boat House, Gamble Store in Clarksville, Oliver Farm Equipment Company, and then at Waterloo Industries where he worked for 36 years until retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Bill enjoyed watching NASCAR races, fishing, reading, watching Westerns, detailing his Ford, but most especially spending time with his family. He was loving known as Bapa.