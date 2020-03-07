William A. Allen, was born in Oelwein, Iowa on Oct. 8, 1921, and sadly, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona where he had lived the past 21 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill proudly served his country in the US Navy during WW II as an Electrician First Class, on two separate ships, and was honorably discharged in 1945. He returned to Iowa where he resided in Cedar Falls. He was married to Elna Christensen, and they had five children. He is survived by those children, Mark (Norma) Allen, Craig (Karen) Allen, Mary Turner, Annette (Kirk) Kelly, and Nancy (Al) Hemesath. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and his wife Mary Jo, and her two sons Dennis and James.

Bill worked as an electrician, owned his own Hobby Shop, Floor Covering business, and also became a Realtor. Over his life he had many interests, and became an expert gardener, woodworker, winemaker, and owned and serviced his own small airplane.

A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date. There are no current plans for any other memorials. You will always be missed, and never forgotten.

To plant a tree in memory of William Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.