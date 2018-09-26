HUDSON — Willem Hendrik Johannes “Bill” Droppert, 97, of Hudson, died Monday, Sept. 24, at Sunrise Care Center in Traer.
He was born Sept. 22, 1921, in Pijnacker, the Netherlands, to Gerardus and Geertruida Neeltje (Van) Schaick Droppert. On Jan. 26, 1951, he married Cornelia “Corrie” Francosia Smits in Sliedrecht, the Netherlands.
Bill attended grade school through the eighth grade. He started working full time with his father and brothers in the greenhouses. In April 1951, he and his wife immigrated to the United States, starting out in Harrison, S.D. They farmed in New Hartford, Reinbeck and in 1957 they moved to their current farm by Hudson. Bill was a member and served on the consistory at Lincoln Center Christian Reformed Church.
Survived by: his wife; daughters, Trudy (Larry) Eggink of Pella and Carol (Glenn) Johnson of Parkersburg; sons, Gerald (Elaine) Droppert of Lynnville and Ron (Vicky) Droppert of Hudson; 10 grandchildren, Linda (Randy) Berends, Justin (Heather) Droppert, Rachel (Anthony) Drost, Jennifer (Steve) Long, Carrie (Ryan) Mortvedt, Caleb (Jen) Eggink, Jessica Droppert, Drew Johnson, Ross (Eve) Droppert and Katie Droppert; 17 great-grandchildren, Abby, Cora, Sophie, and Violet Berends, Nash, Toby, and Faith Droppert, Aidan and Mason Drost, Liam, Cara, and Alex Long, Dayton and Brock Mortvedt, Preston and Owen Eggink and Adalyn Williams; siblings, Trudy, Henk (Tiny), George (Tiny) Droppert, all of the Netherlands, and Dick (Corrie) Droppert of Australia; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jopie Droppert, Co Droppert, and Jannie Smits, all of the Netherlands, and Tina Bons and Bill (Ita) Smits, both of Australia.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Herman Droppert, Gerard Droppert and Henk Droppert (who died as a child); sisters and brothers-in-law, Pie and Jan Van Der Vlies and Piet Smits, Joan and Louis Noordenne and Theo Bons.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Community Church of Hudson, with burial in the Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established at a later time.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Bill enjoyed farming, going to the sales barn and gardening. Many people benefited from his green thumb and the bounty that it produced. Bill enjoyed family times and playing Skipbo games with the grandkids.
