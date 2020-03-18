(1942-2020)
Willard R. Frost, 78, of Waterloo, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born January 17, 1942 in rural Black Hawk County, Iowa the son of Lawrence and Mildred Schmitz Frost.
He attended St. Mary’s School in Waterloo. He enjoyed farming throughout his life and had worked at John Deere. He married Norma in Waterloo, IA, and later divorced.
Survived by his four daughters; Janice, Karla (John), Deann, Jolene; grandchildren; three brothers, LaVerne, Larry (Janice), Steve; three sisters, Velma, Joyce (Jim), Mary Kay (Dick).
Preceded in death by: his parents, sister Marlys, brother Norm.
Memorial services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to:
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 627 W. 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50702
Iowa FFA Foundation, 1055 S.W. Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, IA 50023
Iowa 4H Foundation, 1259 Stange Road, Ames, IA 50011
